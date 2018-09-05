Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Clay County house fire

Clay County house fire

Posted: Wed Sep 05 19:33:13 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 05 19:33:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Clay County house fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the job a little harder for firefighters. several departments responded to a report of a fire in knightsville around 4--30. some of the departments came from outside of clay county. you can see damage around the top of the house.. and the roof. firefighters tell us no one was hurt. the state fire marshal's office is investigating what caused the fire. two indiana agencies work around the clock
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Rainy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clay County house fire

Image

Robert Tonyan

Image

Victory Bell Preview

Image

ISU Prep Louisville

Image

A cool down is coming...but some is rain

Image

Clay Youth Food Program issues challenge

Image

Clay County seven-year-old receives special gift for helping hungry kids

Image

Benefit dinner helps local charity

Image

Paris family donates caboose

Image

Sprucing up Sportland Park

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors