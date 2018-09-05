Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Robert Tonyan

Former Sycamore great talks about making Packers

Posted: Wed Sep 05 19:33:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 05 19:33:08 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Robert Tonyan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

has been the talk of the nfl after he had one of the crazier cut days .... you see on saturday, he got a text message from a green bay area code to turn in his packers stuff... when he reported to lambeau field and the team facilities, he found out it was all a prank.... definitely a tough way to find out you made it in the nfl, but the tight end is ready to embark on his first year in the league.. saturday robert tonyan became the frist indiana state football player to make an opening day nfl roster since 2000. after he found out, there was one person he had to call right away.... it was my mom's birthday, nice to give her that call. she's been there with me since i was playing in middle school. one birthday present he could get his mom, is a packers 85 jersey like the one he'll be wearing....maybe he even get it signed by his new qb, green bay star aaron rodgers .... if i ever get the guts to talk to him.... all joking aside, rodgers and the packers organization liked what they saw during the preseason .....the six-five, 237 pound tight end really improved his blocking to go along with his strong passing catching ability...he finished the preseason with 8 catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns....t onyan's put in the work to make it in the nfl, now the rookie knows he has to go out and continue to prove himself every week! have to use my versatility to go out there and make plays. tonyan will make his nfl debut on sunday night football this weekend when his green bay packers host their rivals the chicago bears... that game kicks off at 8:20 pm on nbc.... [e4]thn ths football streak-vo history will be on the line friday night when two
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Rainy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clay County house fire

Image

Robert Tonyan

Image

Victory Bell Preview

Image

ISU Prep Louisville

Image

A cool down is coming...but some is rain

Image

Clay Youth Food Program issues challenge

Image

Clay County seven-year-old receives special gift for helping hungry kids

Image

Benefit dinner helps local charity

Image

Paris family donates caboose

Image

Sprucing up Sportland Park

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors