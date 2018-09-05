Speech to Text for Robert Tonyan

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

has been the talk of the nfl after he had one of the crazier cut days .... you see on saturday, he got a text message from a green bay area code to turn in his packers stuff... when he reported to lambeau field and the team facilities, he found out it was all a prank.... definitely a tough way to find out you made it in the nfl, but the tight end is ready to embark on his first year in the league.. saturday robert tonyan became the frist indiana state football player to make an opening day nfl roster since 2000. after he found out, there was one person he had to call right away.... it was my mom's birthday, nice to give her that call. she's been there with me since i was playing in middle school. one birthday present he could get his mom, is a packers 85 jersey like the one he'll be wearing....maybe he even get it signed by his new qb, green bay star aaron rodgers .... if i ever get the guts to talk to him.... all joking aside, rodgers and the packers organization liked what they saw during the preseason .....the six-five, 237 pound tight end really improved his blocking to go along with his strong passing catching ability...he finished the preseason with 8 catches for 61 yards and two touchdowns....t onyan's put in the work to make it in the nfl, now the rookie knows he has to go out and continue to prove himself every week! have to use my versatility to go out there and make plays. tonyan will make his nfl debut on sunday night football this weekend when his green bay packers host their rivals the chicago bears... that game kicks off at 8:20 pm on nbc....