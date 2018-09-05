Speech to Text for Victory Bell Preview

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

friday night when two and one terre haute south host one and two terre haute north..... the patriots have won three straight victory bell games..... north has won six straight overall against their rivals .... that's tied for the longest winning streak in this series 48-year history.... this years patriots team knows how important it is to so many northsiders to keep that winning streak going! ohh its definitely important. you have all these former guys looking at us to keep the bell in our hands, putting the pressure on us. i havent' been able to touch the bell at all since i've been here. senior year, last chance. this is the time to get it. west vigo volleyball was at home tonight hosting