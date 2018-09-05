Speech to Text for ISU Prep Louisville

sycamores were practicing this afternoon getting ready for their huge contest saturday at louisville out of the acc..... the cardinals opened the season against number one alabama and were crushed 51-14.... isu will get 500-hundred thousand dollars for the game .....head coach curt mallory says this experience is about so much more than the money, it's a chance for his team to prove themselves on a bigger stage! i think it's a great opportunity. obviously playing a top tier acc team. gives us an opportunity to play louisville and we're looking forward to it. history will be on the line