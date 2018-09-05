Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

ISU Prep Louisville

Sycamores face ACC foe Louisville

Posted: Wed Sep 05 19:28:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 05 19:28:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for ISU Prep Louisville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sycamores were practicing this afternoon getting ready for their huge contest saturday at louisville out of the acc..... the cardinals opened the season against number one alabama and were crushed 51-14.... isu will get 500-hundred thousand dollars for the game .....head coach curt mallory says this experience is about so much more than the money, it's a chance for his team to prove themselves on a bigger stage! i think it's a great opportunity. obviously playing a top tier acc team. gives us an opportunity to play louisville and we're looking forward to it. history will be on the line
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Rainy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clay County house fire

Image

Robert Tonyan

Image

Victory Bell Preview

Image

ISU Prep Louisville

Image

A cool down is coming...but some is rain

Image

Clay Youth Food Program issues challenge

Image

Clay County seven-year-old receives special gift for helping hungry kids

Image

Benefit dinner helps local charity

Image

Paris family donates caboose

Image

Sprucing up Sportland Park

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors