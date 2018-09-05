Speech to Text for A cool down is coming...but some is rain

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to preview friday's showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. chance of precipitation is 20%. thursday a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. thursday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. northeast wind around 6 mph. showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. chance of precipitation is 20%. thursday a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. thursday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. northeast wind around 6 mph. thanks weather... showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. south wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. chance of precipitation is 20%. thursday a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11am. mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. thursday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. northeast wind around 6 mph. thanks weather... coming up in sports, we'll continue to preview friday's victory bell football game between terre haute north