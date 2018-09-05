Speech to Text for Clay Youth Food Program issues challenge

you. organizers want "you" to get involved to help feed kids during breaks from school. they need 350 jars of peanut butter for fall break. looking ahead -- they need 46- hundred packs of pop-tarts for christmas break. volunteers and donations can help the group year-round. we've put more information on how to get involved at w- t-h-i t-v dot com.