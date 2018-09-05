Speech to Text for Clay County seven-year-old receives special gift for helping hungry kids

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

making a major impact in his community!! meet james miller-moon. he lives in clay county. this evening he was helping out with the "clay youth food delivery program." today, "chances and services for youth" surprised him with a bike for serving his community!! here's why ---- young james recently took part in chances' "wabash valley lemonade day." he donated his profits to the "food program." to date -- he has given the group 14-hundred dollars! he says it's important to help others. i like kids some money so they can eat instead of leaving them starving. james wants everyone to donate to the program. he says he plans to keep helping the group... and hungry kids. [c3]clay youth food pantry efforts-wipe vo the clay youth food program has a challenge for