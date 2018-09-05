Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sprucing up Sportland Park

Sprucing up Sportland Park

Posted: Wed Sep 05 19:19:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 05 19:19:34 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Sprucing up Sportland Park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

optimist club" was trying to raise 50-thousand dollars for the first phase of a project to spruce up sportland. news 10's heather good was at the park today and joins us now with an update. optimist club members say they've already invested several thousands of dollars to improve the appearance of sportland park. now they are tackling phase two of the project and they need a lot more money than they first thought. hundreds of young athletes hone their dribbling and shooting skills on sportland park soccer fields each season. it's because of these future stars... members of the clinton breakfast optimist club have made it their mission to make a series of improvements to largest and perhaps most utilized park in vermillion county. phase one of the four phase project is complete. covered: dustin wilson of the optimist club says, "we've been able to create a new middle school soccer field with some of the funding. we've purchased professional goals and some 21-foot bleachers for down by that field. we also have additional spectator bleachers placed throughout the park... ...we've been able to install some bike racks, grills, benches and some landscaping beds throughout the park as well." now the focus is on the track circling many of the feilds. daphne wilson says, "i do think it should be redone. i think it's very dangerous with the amount of people that walk across it everyday and every game day, especially. i know there has been some injuries because of tripping. some people run across the track which is dangerous. i think the curb is also dangerous because it is pretty much falling apart and it's definitely a hazard." the plan is to remove the curb and completely redo the track but wilson says quotes came in a lot higher than anticipated. instead of sixty thousand dollars... it will cost around 135-thousand dollars. luckily for the group -- the county council recently allocated 50-thousand dollars for track repairs. optimist club members say the hope to raise the remaining money and start demolition this winter. when its all said and done wilson says the entire project will cost 250-thousand dollars. phases three and four are aimed at improving parking and the restrooms. the optimist club is selling t-shirts to raise money. for more information about that and how to donate... visit out website ... wthitv.com. [b17]paris family donates caboose-natpop vo a local museum is growing thanks to a
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Rainy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Clay County house fire

Image

Robert Tonyan

Image

Victory Bell Preview

Image

ISU Prep Louisville

Image

A cool down is coming...but some is rain

Image

Clay Youth Food Program issues challenge

Image

Clay County seven-year-old receives special gift for helping hungry kids

Image

Benefit dinner helps local charity

Image

Paris family donates caboose

Image

Sprucing up Sportland Park

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors