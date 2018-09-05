Speech to Text for Sprucing up Sportland Park

optimist club members say they've already invested several thousands of dollars to improve the appearance of sportland park. now they are tackling phase two of the project and they need a lot more money than they first thought. hundreds of young athletes hone their dribbling and shooting skills on sportland park soccer fields each season. it's because of these future stars... members of the clinton breakfast optimist club have made it their mission to make a series of improvements to largest and perhaps most utilized park in vermillion county. phase one of the four phase project is complete. covered: dustin wilson of the optimist club says, "we've been able to create a new middle school soccer field with some of the funding. we've purchased professional goals and some 21-foot bleachers for down by that field. we also have additional spectator bleachers placed throughout the park... ...we've been able to install some bike racks, grills, benches and some landscaping beds throughout the park as well." now the focus is on the track circling many of the feilds. daphne wilson says, "i do think it should be redone. i think it's very dangerous with the amount of people that walk across it everyday and every game day, especially. i know there has been some injuries because of tripping. some people run across the track which is dangerous. i think the curb is also dangerous because it is pretty much falling apart and it's definitely a hazard." the plan is to remove the curb and completely redo the track but wilson says quotes came in a lot higher than anticipated. instead of sixty thousand dollars... it will cost around 135-thousand dollars. luckily for the group -- the county council recently allocated 50-thousand dollars for track repairs. optimist club members say the hope to raise the remaining money and start demolition this winter. when its all said and done wilson says the entire project will cost 250-thousand dollars. phases three and four are aimed at improving parking and the restrooms. the optimist club is selling t-shirts to raise money. for more information about that and how to donate... visit out website ... wthitv.com.