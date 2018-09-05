Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
WTHI Jobs
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Suspected drunk driver caught on dashcam
Suspected drunk driver caught on dashcam
Posted: Wed Sep 05 15:54:28 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 05 15:54:28 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Clear
85°
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
More Weather
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
85°
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
More Weather
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
82°
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Rockville
Clear
85°
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
More Weather
Casey
Clear
85°
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
More Weather
Brazil
Clear
85°
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
More Weather
Marshall
Clear
85°
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
More Weather
Rainy days ahead
Planner
Temps
Most Popular Stories
New York man killed in Vigo County crash involving dump truck
Juvenile to be charged as an adult for Parke County attempted murder
Indiana State Police Trooper injured during Vermillion County domestic dispute
Senior citizen charged with trafficking at local prison
Lawsuit against a Sullivan County school corporation's handling of rape allegation still active, suggestions for changes
"One time is too many" Sheriff reacts to recent murder case
Princeton man arrested on child pornography charges
St. Louis apartment with kitchen-bathroom combo creates stir
Moon Lite Theater announces opening date
WATCH: City of Marshall posts time-lapse video of pool construction
Latest Video
Suspected drunk driver caught on dashcam
Roofing for those in need
Hey Kevin
Getting ready for the Wingy Dingy Thingy
Ivy Tech Sweet Corn Harvest
Is a cool down coming? Kevin takes a look
Have we had less severe weather than normal this year?
Cyber Safety Presentation in Sullivan County
Operation Force Multiplier
Loogootee School grants
In Case You Missed It
Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day
School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands
Campus police share tips to staying safe
Flu shots already available in some locations
Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears
Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex
Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue
Organizer responds to concerns about after party
Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors
Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home