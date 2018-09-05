Speech to Text for Roofing for those in need

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

margaret talyor is 86 years old and lives on 14th street in terre haute. tuesday taylor returned home after suffering from a stroke. but her family had another concern... repairing her leaking roof. "shes on a fixed income and we have put all our money focusing on giving her a big bathroom and trying to make things more comfortable for her. so that's when i reached out." so.. taylors family readched out to the wabash valley teen challenge. it's a non-profit helping those suffering from addiction. they also do various other projects like lawn work and construction for donations. this is a project they have been proud to be part of since day one. "i see how it touches delores and touches margaret and it honestly brings a smile to my face because it lets me know that i am doing good.?" but teen challenge wasn't alone in their efforts. over the weekend a group of local individuals also came out to pick up debris from replacing the roof. some of which work for hamilton center in terre haute. to them it was a way to support taylor as a community. "i think it's a wonderful feeling. not knowing who the individual was but yet coming together and they were doing their work and we were doing work we were asked to do and it came off very beautifully." there is still much work left to be done on the roof. but taylor says shes thankful for all the care and support this community has given her. "i want to love all of these people, every last one." now--taylors family is still seeking donations to help cover the remaining cost of the roof.