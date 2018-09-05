Clear
Getting ready for the Wingy Dingy Thingy

Getting ready for the Wingy Dingy Thingy

Posted: Wed Sep 05 15:27:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 05 15:27:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

the best chicken wings in the wabash valley! reach services' 3rd annual wingy dingy thingy is just a few weeks away. you're seeing video from previous years.. various restaurants across the valley will provide chicken wings for a blind taste test. only one restaurant will walk away crowned the "king of wings" the proceeds will help fund programs for reach services. they provide aid to veterans and disabled members of the community. organizers say it's about more than just the wings. its not only a great oppurtunity for people to come out and have unlimited wings and taste the area restaurants that bring their food to the event. but its also a good way for people to understand what we do. the wingy dingy thingy is september 15th. restaurants like wingstop.. the melody lounge.. and pizza hut will be there! unlimited wings are included with admission of course we will have that information on our website w- t-h-i tv dot com. a former sycamore is making his nfl debut! hear how he felt when
Rainy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

