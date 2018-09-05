Speech to Text for Have we had less severe weather than normal this year?

"mother nature".. gets a little quiet. the storm team's "chris piper" talked with a local climatologist today. he explains.. why this severe weather season.. has been "a little less active". //////// severe weather happens here in the wabash valley all the time, but one thing you might have noticed lately, is we haven't had a lot of it. tracking storms is important, especially when it comes to keeping your family safe. however, things have been a little more quiet lately, and the reason, can get a little cloudy. "one is the position of the jet stream. when it's shoved too far to the south, it means cooler weather, and then if it's shoved too close to canada, then we don't get any, we just get hot and steamy weather." cameron craig is a professor of climatology at eastern illinois university. he says when it comes to fueling storms, there is a specific set of ingredients you need. when we don't get those ingredients, things stay quiet. "severe weather depends on the ingredients that are occurring. you have to have everything in the right place in order to have severe weather. so weather, held by no boundaries or laws of humanity, will do what it wants to do." so what about here in the wabash valley? is there a reason we're seeing less activity than other parts of the country? "another is topography. if a storm system is not strong enough, then the topography can have an effect on those weaker storms." but the list goes on. being an agricultural region in the us, our crops can have an effect on our weather too. "as the corn, and the beans are starting to dry out, well, we're not getting that humidity, so we could see some more severe weather. again, the fluctuation of weather patterns, it has to be in the right place." so while things are quiet right now, it doesn't mean things wont fire back up here in the coming weeks. craig says some of the best things to do is making sure you always watch your local media, and going on the national weather services website yourself is always a great tool to have. in charleston illinois, chris piper, storm team 10. ///////// as chris just said..