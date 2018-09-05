Speech to Text for Cyber Safety Presentation in Sullivan County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

help them stay safe online. "today".. "amanda giddings" stopped by "sullivan high school". she's a youth educator.. "with the internet crimes against children task force" through "the indiana state police". she was there to help students understand the risks present on social media. she talked about "the dangers of cyber bullying" and "posting inappropriate photos". "she".. and "school leaders" believe.. the message is especially important for teens of today. /////// [b16]cyber safety presentation-sot vo /////// 03:40:52,13 "i feel passionate about this topic and helping kids help protect themselves to get out there on stage and make myself a little uncomfortable for the greater good." /////// "school leaders also say".. the stressed the importance of students keeping important information "private" while online. a story ahead.. reminds