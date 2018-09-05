Speech to Text for Loogootee School grants

the workforce "from the classroom". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. "how lion manufacturing" is putting students to work. /////// "for graduating students it can be difficult to get that valuble job experience. but students here at loogootee community schools are getting that job experience before they even leave the classroom." "lion manufacturing" is a student run manufacturing business at loogootee community schools. it allows students to learn the skills while making parts for a local business. students are currently working a 3,000 part order. that order is for loughmiller machine tool and design. lion manufacturing is one of a number of new programs for loogootee. the new programs are part of the schools "project lead the way" curriculum. the curriculum has implemented engineering, biomedical, and manufacturing courses. courses are funded through a $500,000 regional opportunity initiative grant. "what we're trying to do is have students walk out of loogootee schools, when they graduate, ready to some of them are ready to go right into the workforce. especially with our manufacturing program. others will be going to technical schools and others will be going to four year colleges." "now get this. the parts that the students in the manufacturing department will be used on radar dishes on navy ships. in loogootee, gary brian news 10." ///////// "indiana's department of homeland security" and