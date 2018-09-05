Speech to Text for Sunday night fire investigation as arson

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a different suspect. a terre haute home.. damaged by fire .. has now been ruled "arson". "fire crews" were called "to this home" on 5th avenue around 8:30 sunday night. 'the home" received nearly "40"-thousand-dollars in damage. investigators now say.. "that home" was intentionally set on fire. ///// [b8]5th avenue arson-sot fs ////// "the biggest thing is that we solve it, we resolve what happened and that's what's important right now." //////// "if" you have any information o this arson.. you're asked to call "crime stoppers" at 238-stop. [b10]first weather-wx another "hot day" calling the wabash valley home!