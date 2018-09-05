Speech to Text for One person died in 641 crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

county.. "turns deadly". this was the scene just after "9"o'clock this morning on state road "6- 41". "police say".. "the driver of pick-up truck" crossed paths "with a dump truck". "the jaws of life".. were brought-in to remove "2"- peopl trapped inside the pick- up. "the driver" was then airlifted to an indianapolis hospital where he later died. "the passenger" and "a family pet" were both taken to area hospitals. identities of those involved are not being released at this time.. but we "are told" they are from new york. the dump truck driver.. "kevin hall" of clinton.. was not injured. traffic was re-routed.. while crews cleaned up the accident scene. [b5]x crime alert-vo "a parke county man".. remains "in critical