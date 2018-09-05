Speech to Text for Dash cam crash video

suspected drunk driver".. crash.. right into a car "head on". good afternoon. i'm susan dinkel. it's wednesday, september 5th. "police say".. "jennifer bou- shay" was heading north on 13th street in terre haute "early sunday morning". when all the sudden.. "a car" drove right into her path.. and hit her. and "the driver" of the car that hit her.. ran off. news 10's.. "abby kirk".. talked with the family picking- up the pieces after this accident.. they have a strong message to share. "abby"... ////////// susie, sharon turpin tells me she wants to release this footage to highlight the dangers of driving under the influence. take a watch.... nat this alarming video... nat ....shows a man crashing "head-on" to this woman's moving car. 34-year-old jennifer bouchie is the driver who captured this all on-camera. she says she was heading to a nearby gas station to grab a drink. "just terror, absolute terror." bouchie says it's too soon to talk... but, her mother, sharon turpin, will. "i wasn't prepared for how bad it was." it was 3 in the morning last sunday, and turpin's daughter was only a few minutes into her drive when she noticed a driver's headlights coming straight towards her car. "he crossed the line and came straight at her. then he veered toward the parking lane, then back at her and hit her head-on." hit on impact, she ended up on the side of the road... "it's a terrifying thought to think that your child is alone and been hurt. and then to think that to think that a person would get out of their car and run." the crash totaled her car, but bouchie was able to make it out alive, with only a couple bruises. after rushing to get out of the car, she said the other driver took off. "my daughter is lucky that she alive. i mean she really, truly is." officers suspected the driver was drunk at the time. terre haute police say so far this year, there have been 130 crashes of driving under the influence. "please! don't get in that car and aim it at some innocent person when you are impaired. please don't do that." the family is hoping their story can encourage drivers to think before getting behind the wheel. "if one person doesn't experience this, then it's worth it." terre haute police say if you see anyone driving recklessly, do not hestitate. call 9-1-1. but, only call if you think it's a dangerous situation. back to you. /////// a crash in southern vigo