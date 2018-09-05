Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Local group works to help feed college students

Local group works to help feed college students

Posted: Wed Sep 05 10:01:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed Sep 05 10:01:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Local group works to help feed college students

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

listen to this... the "wisconsin hope lab" recently did survey of several colleges for 30 days. during that time, it found more than a third of students didn't get enough to eat. in the valley.... a group works daily to make sure students don't go hungry. you'll find united campus ministries on 7th street in terre haute. the organiztion runs a food pantry. students from all 4 vigo county universities can stop in... and get what they need. the pantry coordinator says being a part of this service is humbling. you see students come in that are hungry, and low income. and to have the key to unlock the door to open up free food.. and give them best service and make them happy and feel comfortable.. the hours change on a monthly basis. campus ministries welcomes non-perishable food.. and monetary donations. contact the organization to learn more. you can find that information at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. weather forecast for next few
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 95°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
Casey
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Marshall
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
Rainy days ahead
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local group works to help feed college students

Image

Bryan Hagerman Scholarship Corn-hole Tournament

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

North Knox beats WRV

Image

VL Volleyball

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

THN Volleyball

Image

Tracking the heat

Image

A class to help you eat better

Image

Adjusting to the new food and beverage tax

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home