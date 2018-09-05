Speech to Text for Local group works to help feed college students

listen to this... the "wisconsin hope lab" recently did survey of several colleges for 30 days. during that time, it found more than a third of students didn't get enough to eat. in the valley.... a group works daily to make sure students don't go hungry. you'll find united campus ministries on 7th street in terre haute. the organiztion runs a food pantry. students from all 4 vigo county universities can stop in... and get what they need. the pantry coordinator says being a part of this service is humbling. you see students come in that are hungry, and low income. and to have the key to unlock the door to open up free food.. and give them best service and make them happy and feel comfortable.. the hours change on a monthly basis. campus ministries welcomes non-perishable food.. and monetary donations. contact the organization to learn more. you can find that information at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. weather forecast for next few