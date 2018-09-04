Speech to Text for North Knox beats WRV

lady warriors usually have a p retty solid program every year... megan cross destroys the volleyball.... wrv was the underdog on the road, but they did have a couple breaks go there way mia mcdonald with the spike on the net, that drops in for a lady wolverines point.... i'll tell you what this north knox team has some athletes... look at emilee organ jump out of the gym and send that point home.... north knox wins three-nothing over wrv ... [e8]toss to break------------------- tonight mostly clear, with a low