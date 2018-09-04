Speech to Text for VL Volleyball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the second set....lady alices down one set, but fighting back.... darrian car-mean with a great spike that's just fair....point vincennes lincoln.... it look like vincennes had the second set.... alison hein with the putaway to give them a 24-23 lead, but they drop game two in a heartbreaker 26-24... there was no quit in the lady alices.... mayce lange in game three with a winner, vincennes would get the third game... but that's the only one they'd get tonight ....their rivals jasper get them 3-1 ..... north knox volleyball was at home facing wrv ....