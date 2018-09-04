Speech to Text for THS Volleyball

indiana home win against bloomington south... michaela cox had the hot hand early for the lady braves, bloomington south can't handle her spike ... terre haute south later in the first game sets cox and again her spike is unreturnable for another terre haute south point.... bloomington south though is a very good team and they showed why tonight... lady panthers win three-nothing to pickup the conference indiana road win.... tonight