Speech to Text for THN Volleyball

match against bloomington north... abigial wright wasn't a kind host....she had a block party at the net and said you aren't invited bloomington north.... point lady patriots... wright was playing great for terre haute north....nice shot in the back corner for another lady patriot point... and i swear....every terre haute north match we're at....isu committ chloe mason is pulling off one of these great shots, where she catches the defense sleeping.... terre haute north picks up a conference indiana win three- nothing....lady patriots have won four straight... terre haute south was looking for a conference indiana home win against bloomington south... michaela cox had the hot hand early for