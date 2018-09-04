Clear

Tracking the heat

Tracking the heat

Posted: Tue Sep 04 19:52:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 04 19:52:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Tracking the heat

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

southeast wind around 6 mph. wednesday a 10 percent chance of showers after 5pm. mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. south southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. wednesday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. south southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. welcome back.... the biggest high school football low around 71. south southeast wind around 6 mph. wednesday a 10 percent chance of showers after 5pm. mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. south southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. wednesday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. south southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. low around 71. south southeast wind around 6 mph. wednesday a 10 percent chance of showers after 5pm. mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. south southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. wednesday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. south southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light low around 71. south southeast wind around 6 mph. wednesday a 10 percent chance of showers after 5pm. mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91. south southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. wednesday night a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. south southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. welcome back.... the biggest high school football regular season game in the wabash valley is
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Knox beats WRV

Image

VL Volleyball

Image

THS Volleyball

Image

THN Volleyball

Image

Tracking the heat

Image

A class to help you eat better

Image

Adjusting to the new food and beverage tax

Image

Newly created advisory panel meets for first time regarding new lice procedure

Image

September 4th Rick's Rallies

Image

Dawson Basinger

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home