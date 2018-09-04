Speech to Text for Adjusting to the new food and beverage tax

"1-percent" food and beverage tax went into effect on september 1st. today -- we stopped by rick's smokehouse to see how things were going. rick burchell owns the restaurant. he told us he immediately started doing his homework after the county passed the tax. his team implemented the tax into the sales system so it was ready to go on saturday. he told us things seem to be running smoothly. burchell hopes the tax betters the community. [b10]food and bev tax implementation-sot vo as a small business owner who has been tied here all my life .. i'm looking forward to terre haute pushing forward, even things i'm uncertain of.. i'm encouraged that we're pushing forward. money collected under the tax will go to building a new convention center. indiana vectren customers will save a little