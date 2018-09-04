Speech to Text for Newly created advisory panel meets for first time regarding new lice procedure

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bringing in "more" sides to the discussion. good evening and thanks for joining us for news 10 on my fox 10... i'm rondrell moore in for patrece dayton. last month -- we told you the school corporation created an advisory panel. that's after vigo county parents were concered about a new lice procedure. news 10s alia blackburn joins us live from downtown terre haute. that's where she continues our coverage tonight. a closed-door discussion happened around 6 tonight -- inside the vigo county school corporation building. that's where a panel -- made up of several people -- met for the first time to revisit the new lice procedure. you may remember stephanie stonebraker ... she's been on the front lines -- advocating for vigo county schools to change its new lice procedure. "it's important to be an advocate, not to just listen to what you're being told, but actually do the research yourself and find out if what you're being told is actually accurate." the new procedure allows students with live lice or nits to remain in class. stonebraker has taken her concerns to school board members... now... she's bringing them as part of the advisory panel -- which met behind closed doors on tuesday night. "both sides brought issues to the table that made sense, and so i'm curious to see how this progresses in the future." administrators said the panel is made up of medical experts -- teachers -- community members and parents. "there's just parts of the procedure that we want to look at a little more closely, so we're going to do that." it was a conversation that lasted a little more than half an hour ... director of student services -- tom balitewicz -- said he wants parents to know they're taking concerns seriously... "just talking to experts in the field, and medical professionals, parents, community members, nurses... and getting everybody's opinion. then we'll assimilate those opinions and look at our procedure to decide where we go next." as for stonebraker... she's happy to have a seat the table. hoping to advocate for not just her family -- but others in vigo county. "i think it's hard enough being a parent today and i think it's one more thing parents have to worry about or might have to address, and so i would like to reduce that not only for myself, but for other parents as well." tonight's meeting will be the first of several... balitewicz told me they plan to get more input from the panel on this procedure before making any decisions. in vigo county -- ab -- back to you. we have more information on the murder of an illinois