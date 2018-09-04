Speech to Text for September 4th Rick's Rallies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

setter hannah rady falls down and still sets her teammate from the ground for a point ...what a heads up and athletic play by rady to make the most out of a difficult situation.... terre haute north qb tristan elder throws a beautiful deep pass to josh humphrey who makes specticular touchdown catch..... great concentration by the patriots wide receiver to haul in that score.... our last play is one you'd see the guys in the nfl making..... that's northview's trevor cook with the sick one-handed catch that leads to a touchdown....you can't make tough catches look much easier than that, what a play by trevor cook.... that does it for this weeks edition of ricks rallies...keep hustling and making the plays because you never know when the camera will be on you and you could be