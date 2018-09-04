Clear

Dawson Basinger

North Central star RB leads state in rushing

Posted: Tue Sep 04 15:47:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 04 15:47:10 PDT 2018
season and no one in the state has been as dominate as north central senior dawson basinger.... the running back is a big reason the t-birds are ranked second in 1a.... everyone thought coming into the season the running back would have a big year and he's lived up to the expectations... basinger is tops in the state in rushing with 884 yards...he's averaging just over 294 yards per game... he's tied for the state lead in touchdowns with 15.... he's scored five in every game this year .... his head coach travis nolting has certainly enjoyed calling his number and watching basinger go to work! dawson is electric player. he's going to open the game up. anytime he can house the ball. kid runs a 4.6, 40 electric timed. he's fast. he's one of the best all around players i've ever coached. former northview and indiana state baseball star
