Clear

Victory Bell for the seniors

Last time seniors will take part in Victory Bell game

Posted: Tue Sep 04 15:46:08 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 04 15:46:09 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Victory Bell for the seniors

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

regular season game in the wabash valley is upon us.... its terre haute north-terre haute south week.... both teams were practicing this afternoon, getting ready for friday's victory bell game which will take place at south this year.... the patriots have won the victory bell three straight years, south will be trying to bring it home for the first time since 2014 .... many of the seniors on both sides have played in this numerous times, but they say the victory bell is still unlike any other game they take part in it! harder to eat, drink. stomach more upset, you're so nervous. have all those butterflies in your stomach. have to calm yourself down. walking down the hallways everyone is asking about it. for a normal game week its kind like good luck. now its like you better win this. butterflies in my stomach it's a big game. little different, nervous. more nerve racking this week than normal. you play with these kids your entire life. you want to come out on top, especially since its my senior year. last hooray for everybody. three weeks into the indiana high school football
Terre Haute
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Rockville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

September 4th Rick's Rallies

Image

Dawson Basinger

Image

Victory Bell for the seniors

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

What does it mean when we say High and Low Pressure

Image

Carlisle Check Presentation

Image

Vincennes University renovations

Image

Following the rules with campaign signs

Image

The latest on the Belair murder investigation

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home