Victory Bell for the seniors

regular season game in the wabash valley is upon us.... its terre haute north-terre haute south week.... both teams were practicing this afternoon, getting ready for friday's victory bell game which will take place at south this year.... the patriots have won the victory bell three straight years, south will be trying to bring it home for the first time since 2014 .... many of the seniors on both sides have played in this numerous times, but they say the victory bell is still unlike any other game they take part in it! harder to eat, drink. stomach more upset, you're so nervous. have all those butterflies in your stomach. have to calm yourself down. walking down the hallways everyone is asking about it. for a normal game week its kind like good luck. now its like you better win this. butterflies in my stomach it's a big game. little different, nervous. more nerve racking this week than normal. you play with these kids your entire life. you want to come out on top, especially since its my senior year. last hooray for everybody. three weeks into the indiana high school football