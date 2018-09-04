Speech to Text for Vincennes University renovations

update its facilities. it's secured some funds to get the project started. news 10 bureau chief gary brian is live in vincennes... he joins us now to share how vincennes university plans to use the funding. the indiana state budget committee has approved 2.5 million dollars to be given to vincennes university. those funds will now be used towards two different renovation projects. you could say that times are changing at the libraries. and that's no different on vincennes university's campus. "the way students work changes throughout time. and it's definetely changing now. students are more into digital media and different types of research. pchelsie charleston is a second year student at vincennes university. "the way i do it is i plan a specific day i take out of the week to focus on homework. the least busiest days that i don't have classes or have to work. i just take it and spend the whole day doing homework." charleston spends that time at the vincennes university library. the university is now looking to renovate the facility to keep up with the times. "it's almost like a mall type concept for students to be able to find whatever help they need in an academic sense. and we want it to be very energetic and exciting for the students. a place where the students can use the space exactly how they need to." the project to renovate the facility will cost 8 million dollars. those funds come from state appropriations. with such a large project andrew young says the university has done it's homework. "we've done a lot of research going to different universities thoughout the country and throughout the state. to kind of see what other universities are doing. what's successful and what's not. so we plan to put all the most successful components into this." successful components to help students like charleston. the university is also renovating the welsh adminstration building. that project will cost 4.5 million dollars. live in vincennes, gary brian news 10.