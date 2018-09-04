Speech to Text for Following the rules with campaign signs

signs have made their way to several neighborhoods. news 10's abby kirk explains-- how you can get involved and get ready to vote! yesterday, on labor day, voters got a good look for who is running for office in the upcoming general election. canidates are making a move to have their voices heard.... nat you've seen the signs..... nat "shes the candidate we are voting for for state representative." and the message they send.... nat terre haute resident amy demchak already has "two" placed out in her front yard. "putting out the yard signs just reminds people that they need to think about the candidates they are going to vote for, research what they stand for, and reminds them to get out and vote in november." more "names" are popping up around town ... nat as temperatures cool off, the election season heats up. september marks national voter registration month. "were starting to get a lot of registrations in..." bob lawson is the co-director for voter registration in vigo county. he explains why local elections are so important. "those people are probably going to touch your daily routine a whole lot more than some of these nationwide offices." lawson says registering to vote ....is quite simple. all you need is a valid photo i-d and you must be at least 18- years-old. "you can either go online to indiana voter's dot com or you can just simply stop by our office and fill out a new card." making voices heard.... "we want to be a good role model to our kids, so that they know and they look forward to voting when they are 18." folks have "1" month prior to the election....to register and be elegible to vote for the fall election. anytime you move or get married, you need to change your registration. for now, live in terre haute, abby kirk, news 10. a popular dining hall is set to reopen in a few weeks..