The latest on the Belair murder investigation

still happens. you know one time is too many. one time is too many." in july-- law enforcement officials found sandra kendall dead with a gunshot wound in her home. the two charged for the crime? her daughter kristine phillippe-- and phillippe's boyfriend jason strawbridge. "between that whole family it was a common occurrence for law enforcement to be called to that residence for domestic issues." but crawford county sheriff will rutan thinks things didn't have to end the way they did that day. "lacey: do you think if you had more man power, the situation might've ended differently? rutan: 'it's a very good possibility it would've.'" rutan says the family members lived on the same property. he says phillippe lived in a camper separate from her mother's home. the property is in bellair illinois-- a rural community north of oblong in crawford county. "a long time to get there 15 minutes is a lot of time when something bad is going on. ." rutan says officers had already been to belair once-- the day of kendall's murder. they were serving an order of protection from kendall to her daughter. the sheriff says his department is like many across the nation-- putting public safety first-- but battling low patrol numbers to do so. "it's difficult to police such a large area with the amount of people that we do have. an unfortunate situation that happens." rutan says since this incident-- the department has changed how it responds to certain situations. both phillippe and strawbridge will appear in court later this month.