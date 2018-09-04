Speech to Text for Vigo County Public Library Data being put together

the library's "next strategic plan" is being put together "right now". that's after surveys were filled-out "by community members". "news 10" spoke with the library's public relations manager "elizabeth scamihorn". "she says".. "the library" looks forward to seeing "the results".. since they get to hear from a variety of people. //////// [b21]library survey-sot vo //////// "we want to reach those individuals who don't normally use the library or who've never used the library before. and so we actually did hear from some individuals who are not library users and it's always a great response to hear some of the things they are looking forward to using the library and how the library can better serve them as individuals, or a business or whatever their need may be." /////// "scamihorn says" .. "the library" should have concrete data by mid-to-late october. "she says".. "the new strategic plan".. will be presented to the library board "in february 20-19".