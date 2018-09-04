Clear

Work pushed back on Poplar Street Bridge

Work pushed back on Poplar Street Bridge

Posted: Tue Sep 04 14:28:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 04 14:28:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Work pushed back on Poplar Street Bridge

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

county bridge". we're talking about "the poplar street bridge" that spans "thompson ditch". "the county" originally wanted "to close that bridge" last month.. so, work "to replace it" could begin. however.. "the contractor's crane" is currently tied-up on another job.. pushing the bridge project back. "the county engineer".. told "the commissioners today".. that "the contractor" plans to get work started "on september 10th". that's next monday. we'll keep you posted.. "if" that date changes. "the vigo county public library" is working "to better serve you"! data for
Terre Haute
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 92°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Rockville
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Casey
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Warm & Muggy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

September 4th Rick's Rallies

Image

Dawson Basinger

Image

Victory Bell for the seniors

Image

Hey Kevin

Image

What does it mean when we say High and Low Pressure

Image

Carlisle Check Presentation

Image

Vincennes University renovations

Image

Following the rules with campaign signs

Image

The latest on the Belair murder investigation

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home