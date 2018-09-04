Speech to Text for Mildew forces dining hall to remain closed

venue in western vigo county. "the o'shaughnessy dining hall" remains closed "due to ongoing maintenance taking place there". "crews say".. "the mildew foun was caused "by a faulty heating and cooling system". "a spokesperson with the sisters of providence".. tells "news 10".. they plan to resume all operations by sunday, september 16th with brunch. we have an update for you now.. concerning the closure "of