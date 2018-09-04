Speech to Text for Dispute leads to trooper getting bit by dog

"a police officer" in the hospital. yesterday.. "several law enforcement agencies" responded to a home "in hillsdale". "police" had information.. that "a suspect" in a recent domestic battery case .. was hiding inside the home. "police say".. "amy long".. a "a juvenile".. refused to let officers inside the home.. even after "long" told authorities "the suspect" was inside. that's when master trooper "ty lightle" was burnt by a cigarette.. and bit by a pitbull. "police say".. "long" was tased "3"-different times. "sh and "a juvenile" were taken "to the vermillion county jail". "the juvenile" was then transferred "to a detention center in vincennes". by law.. "the dog" was also quarantined due to it "not" being immunized. "trooper lightle" was treated "at union hospital clinton" for the dog bite.