Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Tue Sep 04 09:26:36 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 04 09:29:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

florida. you can see... dark clouds covering the area -- as tropical storm gordon brought heavy rains and high winds. the video was filmed over the course of an hour. chrisman schools release early due to heat -- 1:00 p.m. central time we'll see several hours this afternoon where temperatures feel close to 100 degrees! take your time out there. clear tonight, but, staying stuffy at 71. a sunny start tomorrow; isolated-to- scattered showers for the afternoon. high tomorrow at 90; again feeling like it's near 100. showers - some becoming heavy - look possible through the end of the week. summer weather remains, but experts say --
Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 95°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Danger heat continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

