CAUGHT ON CAM: Texas woman leads high speed chase with baby in car

Texas police released video Friday of a wild chase that happened in June.

According to police, the suspect fled a traffic stop, and led officers on a dangerous pursuit with a baby in the back seat of her vehicle.

After running over a tire deflation device, the woman crashed into another vehicle, police said.

She took the baby from the back seat, and then allegedly tried to carjack another vehicle, but state troopers closed in before she could get away.

The woman was arrested on charges including evading arrest, and endangering a child. Officials said she had a felony warrant for her arrest before the chase.

Child protective services took custody of the baby.