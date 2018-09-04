Clear

Ride For Ryves Benefits

Knights of Columbus is holding a motorcycle ride. Saturday Sept 8th starting at St. Margaret Mary Church at noon.

Posted: Tue Sep 04 06:37:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Sep 04 06:42:41 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Ride For Ryves Benefits

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

talk about the second annual ride for ryves benefit. ryves hall youth center gives underserved children the help they need. it includes food and tutoring. that's why the knights of columbus is holding a motorcyle ride. the money raised will go back to the center. it takes place on september 8th. the ride starts at noon. the cost is 20 dollars. it's 30 dollars if you're taking a passenger. for more information call 812-878- 2234. you can also visit ride4ryves.com local authorities are working to determine the stopped by news 10. he's here to talk about the second annual ride for ryves benefit. ryves hall youth center gives underserved children the help they need. it includes food and tutoring. that's why the knights of columbus is holding a motorcyle ride. the money raised will go back to the center. it takes place on september 8th. the ride starts at noon. the cost is
Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Robinson
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Casey
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Danger heat continues
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ride For Ryves Benefits

Image

Monday Overnight Forecast

Image

20-acre 'Stranger Things' corn maze to open at Exploration Acres

Image

Restaurant thanks first responders with delivered meal

Image

Studio upgrades will help produce bright futures for Sycamores

Image

Paving the way for a better experience at local theatre

Image

Sharing the spotlight on Labor Day

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

March for Moms

Image

Moon Lite Theater announces opening date

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home