Speech to Text for Monday Overnight Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

conditions will continue tonight and lows will drop to the lower 70's. tomorrow sunny and hot conditions will take over again and temperatures will rise to the lower 90's.conditions will cool very slowly tomorrow evening and a warm breeze will carry warm air throughout the region bringing lows tomorrow night to the 70's. while we're facing hot, unseasonable temperatures conditions will continue tonight and lows will drop to the lower 70's. tomorrow sunny and hot conditions will take over again and temperatures will rise to the lower 90's.conditions will cool very slowly tomorrow evening and a warm breeze will carry warm air throughout the region bringing lows tomorrow night to the 70's. conditions will continue tonight and lows will drop to the lower 70's. tomorrow sunny and hot conditions will take over again and temperatures will rise to the lower 90's.conditions will cool very slowly tomorrow evening and a warm breeze will carry warm air throughout the region bringing lows tomorrow night to the 70's. while we're facing hot, unseasonable temperatures in the valley.. people in the southern part conditions will continue tonight and lows will drop to the lower 70's. tomorrow sunny and hot conditions will take over again and temperatures will rise to the lower 90's.conditions will cool very slowly tomorrow evening and a warm breeze will carry warm air throughout the region bringing lows tomorrow night to the 70's. while we're facing hot, unseasonable temperatures in the valley.. people in the southern part