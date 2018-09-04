Clear

Monday Overnight Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Mon Sep 03 20:41:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 03 20:41:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Monday Overnight Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

conditions will continue tonight and lows will drop to the lower 70's. tomorrow sunny and hot conditions will take over again and temperatures will rise to the lower 90's.conditions will cool very slowly tomorrow evening and a warm breeze will carry warm air throughout the region bringing lows tomorrow night to the 70's. while we're facing hot, unseasonable temperatures conditions will continue tonight and lows will drop to the lower 70's. tomorrow sunny and hot conditions will take over again and temperatures will rise to the lower 90's.conditions will cool very slowly tomorrow evening and a warm breeze will carry warm air throughout the region bringing lows tomorrow night to the 70's. conditions will continue tonight and lows will drop to the lower 70's. tomorrow sunny and hot conditions will take over again and temperatures will rise to the lower 90's.conditions will cool very slowly tomorrow evening and a warm breeze will carry warm air throughout the region bringing lows tomorrow night to the 70's. while we're facing hot, unseasonable temperatures in the valley.. people in the southern part conditions will continue tonight and lows will drop to the lower 70's. tomorrow sunny and hot conditions will take over again and temperatures will rise to the lower 90's.conditions will cool very slowly tomorrow evening and a warm breeze will carry warm air throughout the region bringing lows tomorrow night to the 70's. while we're facing hot, unseasonable temperatures in the valley.. people in the southern part
Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Sunny and hot conditions continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Overnight Forecast

Image

20-acre 'Stranger Things' corn maze to open at Exploration Acres

Image

Restaurant thanks first responders with delivered meal

Image

Studio upgrades will help produce bright futures for Sycamores

Image

Paving the way for a better experience at local theatre

Image

Sharing the spotlight on Labor Day

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

March for Moms

Image

Moon Lite Theater announces opening date

Image

Palestine celebrates successful labor day weekend

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home