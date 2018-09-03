Clear

20-acre 'Stranger Things' corn maze to open at Exploration Acres

If you're a fan of the Netflix series 'Stranger Things,' you can soon take a walk through the upside down.

quite the fan base. if you're one of those fans, there's something you're going to want to check out here in indiana! "exploration acres" is in lafayette. [c4]in stranger things maze-wipe vo it's a corn maze featuring iconic stranger things moments. for those who aren't familiar with the show, it's set in indiana. the farmers used new technology to design and grow the maze. this maze has caught the attention from people all over the world. if you're wanting to take a little road trip to check it out -- "exploration acres" opens next friday! it's a little less than a two hour drive form terre haute. i'll have your full forecast...coming up after the break.
