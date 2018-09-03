Speech to Text for Restaurant thanks first responders with delivered meal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

emergency workers. olive garden delivered meals to fire stations... ambulance barns... and police departments. in terre haute -- workers dropped off lunch at transcare. news 10 was there this afternoon as workers enjoyed their lunch! they told us they appreciate the meal as they'll be working hard... just like any other day. [c2]olive garden meals at transcare 6pm-sot vo we're gonna be running around helping people in any way we can.. whether it's taking people home from the hospital or taking them to other hospitals.. or responding to 911.. we just try to be here and do what we've been doing for the past 25 years. olive garden makes these deliveries every labor day across the country. since 2002, restaurants have delivered more than 12- thousand meals. the netflix series -- stranger things -- has quite