Speech to Text for Studio upgrades will help produce bright futures for Sycamores

sycamores! camera one take things.. just go from one camera to the next .. "studio b" at indiana state university now has new equipment. we caught up with students as they learned how to run the machines in the control room. journalism students and 'i-s-u student media' students use that studio. they now have access to h-d equipment. with the upgrades -- they'll be better prepared for jobs right out of college. [b19]isu tv studio renovations 6pm-sot vo it's great the school invested in this program because it'll get more students attracted to it and will get more students experience for their future careers. you can see the students' work online .. and on social media. just check out sycamore video! people at i-s-u can also watch campus cable, 20 dash 1.