Sharing the spotlight on Labor Day

campaigning. news 10's lacey clifton caught up with a few union workers before today's parade. she has more on how they feel about political leaders snagging some of the spotlight. labor day is a yearly tribute to the strength-- prosperity-- and well-being workers have made in our country. and despite some politicians putting themselves and their campaigns out there today-- a few union workers say they're okay with it on a few conditions. hundreds of skilled workers gathered in terre haute monday-- for a parade to celebrate them. "we are the only people in the united states that train the people who keep your refineries, keep your powerhouses, and everything on-line. nobody else educates and trains their work force." and by these laborers sides-- the loved ones that they put in the long hard hours at work for. "it's all about our families. you know? what we try to do as a union is make our quality of life better. working hard every day at trying to make the little things better and what we can focus on, it makes our lives better at home." but built into the parade-- is also a platform for those looking toward the next election to get their names out there. "some are in more support of their agenda you know but i hope all politicians that are here on the day of labor, are here to support labor." chris wilson says he shares those thoughts too-- tying it back to the reason he gets up for work every day. "for us, as long as they've got the best interest of the working family, you know that's what the focus is on. so if they're out here and truly support that we need to make sure that transitions into the political realm." but at the end of the day... the parade is a tradition. shining light on the very people who work to keep the lights on, the water running, and much more. "so for us you know we're the unspoken soldiers. we are considered a first responder. so in the middle of the night when you're asleep and your lights go out, one of our guys is out there getting it back on. you know it's a big commitment, it's a lot of time away from your family, and it's a lot of difficult working conditions." wilson says i-b-e-w 13-93 also spends a lot of time on community outreach. he says the group raises thousands of dollars for good causes each year. president donald trump went to social media to give a message this labor