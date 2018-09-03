Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Forecast

familes are launching the first ever national maternal health week. people right here in terre haute joined the movement too. news 10's "sarah lehman" joins us now live in the newsroom. sarah.. what did you learn today? //////// lacey... this is the fourth year for the event here in terre haute. it's a time when moms, future moms, health professionals and anyone really can come together to educate others about giving birth. march for moms is aimed at bringing more attention to the need for better maternity care. according to health officials.. the united states is the only developed country in the world with a rising rate of mothers who die giving birth. they say that more than half of those deaths are considered preventable. another reason.. is to make sure that women know their rights. some of the mid-wives at the event said a big reason behind those deaths is unnecessary surgeries. one mom said that with her first child.. she didn't know that getting induced could lead to a c- section. //////// "i felt absolutely powerless like no matter what i just felt like it didn't matter what it didn't matter what i wanted with my birth it didn't matter what i wanted with my own body i felt like i didn't have a choice in what i was able to do." ///////// indiana has a very high rate of maternal mortality. but this year.. they passed a bill to create a maternal mortality review committee to find out why the rate is so high. live in the newsroom.. sarah lehman.. news 10 back to you.