Clear

March for Moms

This is the fourth year for the event here in terre haute.

Posted: Mon Sep 03 14:33:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 03 14:33:04 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for March for Moms

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

familes are launching the first ever national maternal health week. people right here in terre haute joined the movement too. news 10's "sarah lehman" joins us now live in the newsroom. sarah.. what did you learn today? //////// lacey... this is the fourth year for the event here in terre haute. it's a time when moms, future moms, health professionals and anyone really can come together to educate others about giving birth. march for moms is aimed at bringing more attention to the need for better maternity care. according to health officials.. the united states is the only developed country in the world with a rising rate of mothers who die giving birth. they say that more than half of those deaths are considered preventable. another reason.. is to make sure that women know their rights. some of the mid-wives at the event said a big reason behind those deaths is unnecessary surgeries. one mom said that with her first child.. she didn't know that getting induced could lead to a c- section. //////// "i felt absolutely powerless like no matter what i just felt like it didn't matter what it didn't matter what i wanted with my birth it didn't matter what i wanted with my own body i felt like i didn't have a choice in what i was able to do." ///////// indiana has a very high rate of maternal mortality. but this year.. they passed a bill to create a maternal mortality review committee to find out why the rate is so high. live in the newsroom.. sarah lehman.. news 10 back to you. if you were outside for any amount of time today-- you know it's been
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Robinson
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 96°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Casey
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Sunny and hot conditions continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

20-acre 'Stranger Things' corn maze to open at Exploration Acres

Image

Restaurant thanks first responders with delivered meal

Image

Studio upgrades will help produce bright futures for Sycamores

Image

Paving the way for a better experience at local theatre

Image

Sharing the spotlight on Labor Day

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

March for Moms

Image

Moon Lite Theater announces opening date

Image

Palestine celebrates successful labor day weekend

Image

Car flipped onto its top in Monday morning collision

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home