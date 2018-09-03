Speech to Text for Moon Lite Theater announces opening date

drive in theater-vo off top fs owners of the new moonlite drive in theater have officially announced its grand opening. mark your calendar for saturday .. september 22nd. gates will open at "9" a-m. a car show will take place from noon to "5" p-m. delish cafe will serve breakfast and lunch until 12:30. then starting at 12:30.. the new concession stand will open. owners plan to show a premiere double feature of "grease".. followed by "american graffiti" admission will be free that night! moonlight is also hiring. to learn more.. as well as ticket prices and the latest developments on the theater.. go to w-t-h-i t-v dot com. a march for moms! "the number of maternal mortality rates has risen