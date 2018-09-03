Speech to Text for Palestine celebrates successful labor day weekend

day today. and that was no different for palestine, illinois. news 10 bureau chief "gary brian" was there.. and tells us how the parade marks the end of a big weekend.. for the small town. "there are few things more american than the labor day parade. and no where is that more evident than here in palestine illinois." it's like something out of a movie. marching bands, decorative floats and people as far as the eye can see. "i like it that they give out candy. i like that we can be here and that we can hear bands from other towns." the palestine labor day parade wraps up what organizers say is one of the biggest weekends for the small town. "it is super important. it brings a lot of people in, money. just brings a little life to this small town." the main event is the palestine rodeo. the rodeo is in it's 65th year. when chamber president luke mcnair says the event brings in a lot of people, he is not kidding. "we have 1,400 people here and we had over 8,000 people show up for the rodeo this weekend." that's almost six times the population of palestine. many of those visitor's came out for one last celebration monday morning. "we're lining up the parade and getting everything ready for the last day of festivals. it's been a great weekend. we've had a lot of fun in town this weekend. it's just a good way to finish the day." 160 entries signed up for the parade. while there is a lot to do in palestine this weekend, 12 year old wyatt walker has one thing on his mind. "what are you looking forward to most today? candy!" "the parade also featured a performance by the 101st airbourne band. in palestine illinois, gary brian news 10." today.. workers unions from near and far gathered to celebrate in terre haute's annual