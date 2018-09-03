Clear

Palestine celebrates successful labor day weekend

The labor day parade in Palestine Illinois capped off a successful weekend for the small town.

Posted: Mon Sep 03 14:24:11 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 03 14:24:12 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Palestine celebrates successful labor day weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

day today. and that was no different for palestine, illinois. news 10 bureau chief "gary brian" was there.. and tells us how the parade marks the end of a big weekend.. for the small town. "there are few things more american than the labor day parade. and no where is that more evident than here in palestine illinois." it's like something out of a movie. marching bands, decorative floats and people as far as the eye can see. "i like it that they give out candy. i like that we can be here and that we can hear bands from other towns." the palestine labor day parade wraps up what organizers say is one of the biggest weekends for the small town. "it is super important. it brings a lot of people in, money. just brings a little life to this small town." the main event is the palestine rodeo. the rodeo is in it's 65th year. when chamber president luke mcnair says the event brings in a lot of people, he is not kidding. "we have 1,400 people here and we had over 8,000 people show up for the rodeo this weekend." that's almost six times the population of palestine. many of those visitor's came out for one last celebration monday morning. "we're lining up the parade and getting everything ready for the last day of festivals. it's been a great weekend. we've had a lot of fun in town this weekend. it's just a good way to finish the day." 160 entries signed up for the parade. while there is a lot to do in palestine this weekend, 12 year old wyatt walker has one thing on his mind. "what are you looking forward to most today? candy!" "the parade also featured a performance by the 101st airbourne band. in palestine illinois, gary brian news 10." today.. workers unions from near and far gathered to celebrate in terre haute's annual
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 98°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 96°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 98°
Sunny and hot conditions continue.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

March for Moms

Image

Moon Lite Theater announces opening date

Image

Palestine celebrates successful labor day weekend

Image

Car flipped onto its top in Monday morning collision

Image

Young man still recovering after hit by car

Image

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Image

Sycamore Winery kicks off Labor Day holiday with family-friendly celebration

Image

Officials say kids suffered carbon monoxide exposure, taken to hospital

Image

Parts of house damaged following evening fire

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home