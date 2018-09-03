Clear

Car flipped onto its top in Monday morning collision

A car flipped onto its top during a Monday morning collision in eastern Vigo County.

Posted: Mon Sep 03 14:20:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Sep 03 14:20:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

after a "2"-vehicle crash this morning in eastern vigo county. it happened around 8:30 in the "9"-thousand block of u-s "40" in seelyville. this was the scene when our news 10 crew arrived. vigo county sheriff's deputies say the driver of the s-u-v was trying to turn into a nearby parking lot. the two cars collided... causing the blue car to flip-- landing on it's top. one person was taken to regional hospital for injuries. no other details are known at this hour. an investigation continues into the cause
