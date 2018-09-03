Speech to Text for Young man still recovering after hit by car

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

another young man continues to recover this afternoon.. after he was also involved in an accident friday night. indiana state police say "jacob mcdaniel" was walking south on state road "63" in prairieton.. when he was hit by a car. now, those who live in area are urging drivers to "slow down." news 10's abby kirk talked to neighbors. she joins us live in the studio to tell us what safety concerns this incident brings. lacey, the "18"-year-old was taken to terre haute regional hospital. he is now, at home, recovering from non-life threatening injuires. the driver was not injured. but, one neighbor says if not this time .. maybe next. nat "60, 70...depends. this stretch of state road 63 in prarieton is "30" miles per hour. nat but, neighbors say hardly anyone obeys the speed limit. "it's a good neighborhood. if people would just slow down. they go too fast." paul snow has lived here for nearly 18 years. ---paul snow "my family has known him for a long time." he says he's good friends with the family of "jacob mcdaniel." the 18-year-old that got hit by a car walking walking south near murphy street around 10 on friday night. sot 6 ---paul snow "we have children. and i love mine and i love everybody's children in prairieton. and i wouldn't want to see nobody get hurt." ---joe watts "you can only see a few hundred feet in front of your headlights. especially if you are traveling 55 mph." sgt. joe watts with indiana state police said light rain and the dark of the night played a factor. he says the incident is still under investigation .... "right now it's unclear if he was next to the roadway, far off from the roadway, or actually partially in the roadway." no matter what, folks here want drivers to obey the law. ---paul snow "please slow down and pay attention. there is a speed limit. when you come into prairieton from the south or the north.... slow down." sgt. watts tells me "operation pullover week" continues through the end of today. with labor day weekend festivities wrapping up.. he says traffic is expected to be heavy. some safety tips to take note of when on the road. i'll have that and more for you on news 10 at 6. back to you. [b6]seelyville crash-map vo "1"-person continues to recover this