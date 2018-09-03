Monday Afternoon Forecast

Clear

steamy one with plenty of sunshine and temperatures topping out at 90. an afternoon sprinkle is possible, but don't expect anything widespread as far as rain. tonight we clear out, and lows drop to 70. then tomorrow looking to be another hot day. mostly sunny with temperatures at 90 and feeling like 100.
Terre Haute
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 98°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 96°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Rockville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Casey
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 94°
Brazil
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Marshall
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 98°
Warm Labor Day, with a few afternoon sprinkles possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

